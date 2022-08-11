From Europe they speak of an interest from Cruz Azul for a striker who was already surveyed in the past

Adolfo Gaich was one of the players that the cement workers followed in the summer of 2021 but the player ended up going to Italy.

In an attempt to race to hire an area reference, from Cruz Azul they have looked at the past and have noticed a striker who was already sounded out in the summer of 2021 but that ended up going to Italy, specifically, to Benevento. Today his team is looking for a way out and the cement workers have raised their hands: we are talking about Adolfo Gaich.

Gaich is a prodigious Argentine striker whose record belongs to CSK Moscow, however, the Russian team seems to have no intention of making room for the South American and the club market would be sounded out to give him up for a year. His last season was already spent on loan at SD Huesca, in the Second Division of Spain.

Cruz Azul made an attempt in the past for this player who emerged from San Lorenzo de Almagro, but Gaich ended up ending up in Italian soccer. Nowa new possibility is opened for the 23-year-old striker to arrive at La Noria to cover the loss of Santiago Giménez, who has left the squad without a lethal area benchmark.

Different European media echoed the news and speak of Cruz Azul’s serious interest in taking over the striker. However, in the last hours it also transpired that from the heavenly offices they have put the radar on the figure of Michael Estradaan Ecuadorian gunner who works for DC United.

loan only

According to the Transfermarkt portal, Adolfo Gaich has a market value of 3.5 million dollars. However, the negotiation would take place in the form of a loan in the event that the parties reach an agreement. There is still a long way to go in this transfer window and everything seems to indicate that Cruz Azul has not yet closed the registration chapter.

