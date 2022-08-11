From Camila Cabello to Taylor Swift: the great voices that have joined Ed Sheeran, before Paulo Londra – Music

That Ed Sheeran being the most listened to artist in the world on digital platforms is more than proof of his immense talent. For this reason, it is not surprising that all the stars want to sing with him and the last to join the list of collaborations with the British interpreter has been Paul London. In a few hours, arrive ‘novel night’. The Argentine rapper, who at first glance may surprise that he has joined his voice to Sheeran’s, has just released the bombshell on networks and the fans of both artists have been left speechless. Without a doubt, this 2022 is showing us that everything is possible and more so when it comes to a job as well done as that of the author of ‘Bad Habits’.

Ed Sheeran’s most iconic collaborations

As Paulo Londra has shared in networks: “Leave the evils out. It’s not long before we get a cream with Ed Sheeran again. Thank you, crazy about the melodies. #Leonesconflow #NocheDeNovela”. His fans have not been slow to speak out, eager to know how they will sound together. “It’s going to be a great song”, “Paulo Londra with Ed Sheeran? Unmissable”, “I already want to see it”, “the hit begins” or “often cracks”. With the countdown already activated…

It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran is unstoppable. and it does not stop adding recognitions everywhere. Also, as we told you a few days ago, the music magazine ‘Billboard’ got wet and said which stars could be eligible to get a Grammy in 2023. Among those who have all the ballots, Sheeran with his latest album ‘=’, Adele with ’30’ or Harry Styles with ‘Harry’s House’. As if this were not enough, we recently learned the name that the singer gave to his second daughter, born last May: Jupiter! That if it is about originality, that is never lacking. And now a new collaboration that promises to be another of the musical bombs of the year.

‘Bam Bam’, along with Camila Cabello

Last March, we received the third preview of the new Camila Haira song written by the artist herself and her special guest, Ed Sheeranmarking the Cuban’s first release in 2022. This ‘Bam Bam’ It was imposed as one of the most anticipated songs of the year, after in 2019 both already starred in their first collaboration with ‘South of the border’, also with Cardi B. And, after having listened to her countless times this year, it doesn’t surprise us that our announcer Javi Nieves, from ‘Good morning, Javi and Mar!’ have chosen this song as their favorite theme of the summer.

‘The Joker and the Queen’, with Taylor Swift

With the arrival of this musical revision, Ed Sheeran told us last February that “Taylor Swift and I met and wrote our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now. She is not only the best songwriter in the world, but she is also a very close friend, I am very lucky to have her in my life. For the music video we got the kids from our song ‘Everything Has Changed’, all grown up and going to college now. I hope you love the song and the video,” the British artist shared with us.

The song speaks of a love that does not understand how it has been reciprocated: “And I know you could fall in love with a thousand kings,” Ed sings. We remember that ‘The Joker and the Queen’ It was the fourth single from Sheeran’s fourth album, ‘=’. As expected, it was very well received by the fans: “Two great artists”, “my two favorites” or “an explosion of talent”, they said. Of course, they were not misguided, since in a few months the video clip on YouTube exceeded 40 million views. Pure nostalgia that made everyone go back ten years ago, with ‘Everything Has Changed’. Looking forward to hearing what’s new from Ed Sheeran!