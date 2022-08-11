From a rat’s den to the world’s most expensive hotel

Brutus does not understand distinguished guests or facelifts and walks his royal wrinkles with superb majesty through these dream beaches, through the quiet corners of this postcard island. It is estimated that this giant tortoise is about 170 years old. North Island’s unofficial mascot is a contemporary of Wagner. If Brutus could speak, he would tell fabulous stories of the lives and ups and downs of this tiny piece of land lost in the Indian Ocean, today converted into one of the most exclusive resorts in the world and with the best poster. It is also the most expensive hotel on planet Earth, based on the indisputable fact of the average daily price per room: 6,000 euros. But Brutus does not understand money and these are issues that surely do not deter the type of client of this sensational resort island of the Seychelles archipelago. Only eleven villas for an extension similar to Monaco and with an unbeatable poster of a super luxury love nest with an extraordinary level of service and little given to appearing in the press. It was the island chosen by Prince William and Kate Middelton to spend their honeymoon, so did Salma Hayed and Francois-Henri Pinaud and later George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin. But there is not a single photo or image or stolen or posed. And this is one of the attractions of paradise. No paparazzi and no rats.

rats? This was the great nightmare of this island when it wanted to incorporate it, in the 80s, into its Wilderness Safaris hotel portfolio., reference name in sustainable luxury in Africa. The archetypal paradise island of white sand, turquoise waters, palm trees and exotic animals was for many decades a terrible den of rats. With the old coconut plantations abandoned and without predators, the rodents, which arrived in the 19th century on merchant ships, ended up being the masters and lords of North. They destroyed everything, hatchlings and eggs of giant tortoises, exotic birds, native plants…. Uninhabited and without enemies, one of the most beautiful islands on the East African coast became a kind of Hamelin.

Private island of North Island, in Seychelles

Private island of North Island, in SeychellesAndrew Howard Photo

The founders of Wilderness had to organize an entire “Apocalypse Now” for almost two years using planes, helicopters, bulldozers, expert biologists from Australia capable of leaving free the island from the plague. While the process lasted, all the animals were saved, including Brutus. And once released, they played at being Noah and had the ambition to gradually reintroduce the native species of Seychelles, considered the Indian Galapagos for its extraordinary biodiversity. In 2003, they build the first villas. They decided to build only 11 in their 200-hectare area.

Number 11, Villa North, is precisely the jewel in the crown. The one he hosted years ago for the one day King of England on his honeymoon. It is not Buckingham Palace, from various points of view, it is much better: 750 square meters of villa built in wood, in the most remote area of ​​the island, with its own dream beach. Rustic luxury with an African and Creole flavor and a waste of good taste in every detail with all imaginable options. Sensational gastronomy and one of the best wineries in the world. Fancy a Macallan 1938? No problem. A massage? A yoga class? Go sailing? To snorkel? An on-site biology lesson? Its “Noah’s Ark Conservation Programme” project for the recovery of the fauna and flora of the Seychelles is a world reference in this field. Almost as awarded as this hotel, the unknown jewel of the Luxury Collection. Impossible to forget you, Brutus.

Private island of North Island, in Seychelles

Vicki recommends

Since February 2019, North Island has been part of the Luxury Collection, one of the most prestigious brands of the hospitality giant Marriott. What does this mean? Well, if you have hundreds of thousands of points from your loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, for the countless nights you have spent in AC, Sheraton, Westin or Ritz-Carlton hotels, among others, anywhere in the world, you can use them in the jewel in the crown of Marriott and finally pamper yourself after so much work trip. There is another not very well known way to go to this extraordinary place without having to pay the 6,000 euros that it costs on average per night. It will not be treated like a king, but it is a very interesting option B. It will allow you, for about 2,500 euros, to spend about 4 or 5 weeks on one of the most beautiful and interesting private islands in the world. You will do it as a volunteer for their conservation programs. You will walk along its extraordinary beaches with the aim of monitoring birds, turtles, you will go through its forests in search of the nests of the birds of paradise… No specialized knowledge is required (you do not need to be a biologist or a zoologist). You will stay with a staff international in a beautiful part of the island and you can even practice your English. You will have one day off a week. Have you finally achieved your long-awaited early retirement in Boadilla del Monte? Well, this can be an interesting change of scenery. If you feel the call of nature after spending half your life in a tie preparing sleeping pills in red Power Points, take a look at websites like Natucate.com or Wildlifeact.com. From my own experience I can assure you that North is one of those places that you never forget.