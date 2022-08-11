Fortnite x Dragon Ball is official: Shen Long will arrive at Battle Royale in August | Goku | Vegeta | Anime | Toei Animation | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite It has a long list of characters from the ‘geek’ world, since it is an advertising platform that directly connects brands with their target audience. We have seen in the past that Marvel Studios relies on the shooter for the promotion of their movies; For example, Thanos has been one of the characters that has gone through the Battle Royale.

Well now it’s the turn of Goku, Vegeta and other characters from Dragon Ball Super. Over the past few weeks, dataminers have noticed that they have found different anime-related elements in the game’s code.

As expected, Epic Games had no choice but to share the first teaser of the arrival of the za Fortnite warriors. Through Twitter and other social networks, he shared an impressive image of Shenlong.

The mighty dragon seems to have been summoned in a part of the island where there is a lot of vegetation, while Epic Games accompanies the publication with the following message: “Speak, tell me your wish… 06/16/2022″.

Of course, Shenron is not expected to have a skin in the shooter, but he could modify the gameplay, just like Thanos. Fan theories indicate that the dragon balls could appear randomly on the map and give a reward to the squad that collects them.

We will have to wait for the following Epic Games publications to learn more about the Dragon Ball Super special event in Fortnite. It should be noted that in the promotional image you can also read the name of the anime producer, Toei Animation.

Dragon Ball Super is coming to Fortnite

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.