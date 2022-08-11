Fortnite: This is the date of the next update 21.40, the end of Summer Without Stress

Summer is always a very special time in Fortnite. Developers usually release a big new package during the month of July, then Epic Games’ balance teams go on vacation for two weeks. The summer of 2022 is no exception to this rule, and as Summer Without Stress draws to a close, the gaming community is already concerned about the dearth of new content for the days ahead.

On Twitter, however, the most prominent dataminers of the battle royale scene wanted to reassure everyone: the next big patch, called v 21.40, is coming to our servers. next tuesday august 16.

The 21.40 Update is CONFIRMED to be released next Tuesday! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 8, 2022

When will patch 21.40 be implemented?

Major Fortnite updates are always released in the morning, often around 9 or 10am PT. As of this writing, Epic Games has yet to reveal the exact schedule for the patch rollout.

We should have the official information the day before this event occurs. Remember, however, that due to this type of patch, the servers are under maintenance for several hours, which causes the temporary closure of the game.

What’s new in patch 21.40?

The content of patch 21.40 remains highly mysterious at the time of this writing. The colossal collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball should give the first signs of life at the end of August, perhaps with the first elements as a teaser through this 21.40 patch. But it’s best to keep our expectations tempered, because there’s no indication that this “back from vacation” patch will be particularly extensive at the moment.