The challenges Y Missions of the week 10 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 08/11/2022 at 15:00 CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via datamining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 10 Leaked Missions

Damage 10 different objects with a single burst from a Charge SMG (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to an opponent with a Designated Marksman Rifle without using the scope (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of being teleported under the effects of a Zero Point Fish (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Move through the water in Boloncho (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate a player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Drop a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Bounce off an Impact Platform, a Saltyon and Off-Road Tires in the same match (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Destroy structures (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with explosives (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.30the fourth content update for Chapter 3 Season 3. As discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

As always, on our website you will have guides for each and every one of these Missions as soon as they are active in the game.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration