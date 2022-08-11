Fortnite has revealed the first data on the setting of the new Season 4, according to this theory

Taking into account how empty these weeks are of content in Season 3 of Fortnite, it is logical that people are already looking at what would come after this. The promise of a new season in the battle royale also comes with a series of novelties that usually turn the game upside down and, to be honest, I also have a crazy desire for that moment to arrive as soon as possible.

Having to do with the latter, A new theory has emerged regarding the possible setting of the next Season 4 of Fortnitewhich has been picked up by the leaker JorgeMost And it makes a lot more sense than it seems. I leave you with all the details about it below:





Epic Games has been releasing promotional images of the previous 3 seasons before they are released as a teaser

In them you can see the Battle Bus soaring through the sky

Up to here everything in order, but there is something that draws attention

The first image represents a sunrise (Season 1), the second a noon (Season 2) and the third a sunset (Season 3) ❗️

❗️ This has led many people to speculate that Season 4 had to do with the night as an important part of its setting ❓

as an important part of its setting ❓ According to this theory, some NPCs have lines of dialogue stating that something terrible will happen when night falls on the island.

This could have to do with the idea that the next season of Fortnite will coincide with the event of Halloween 2022which have already been revealed the first details

What do you think about this theory? I read you in the comments.