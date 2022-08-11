Fortnite: guide to earn money playing the Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Many players make money with Fortnite and use the popularity of the video game for their own benefit. Since Battle Royale has millions of active users, there are many ways to attract an audience to capitalize on your gameplay and communication skills.

Let’s start for the multi-million dollar tournaments of Fortnite. The most popular was the World Cup in 2019. Several players have made big money in the tournament, including Bugha who took home $3 million. He was just 16 years old when he joined the millionaires club, and the pro has made a lot of money ever since. Epic releases the Fortnite Championship Series every season, and the prize pool is usually around $3 million. Many of the competitors are streamers and content creators, so they make additional money from these sources.

Another source of income is streaming. Many loopers have gained millions of followers and subscribers on popular streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming. Ninja is one of the content creators of Fortnite More popular. He has made millions from his streams and is still quite popular. Another option is to create videos for YouTube if you don’t have experience in front of cameras.

Now, if you have been creating content for a while and have more than 1000 followers on any social media platform, you can apply for the Support-A-Creator program and earn money with Fortnite.

Once they join the program, loopers can share their own Support-A-Creator code that fans can enter in the Item Shop . With each purchase made by these followers, players will receive 5% of the total value of the transaction.

One source of money you shouldn’t pass up is advertising revenue. Content Fortnite on social networks like Facebook and Instagram is accompanied by advertising. If you have a good amount of reproductions, you can take a slice of the cake to add money to your account.

Lastly, if you think you don’t have talent for generating content, you can choose to “sell” your services in the games of Fortnite. There are less skilled players who require the help of a third party to win, and that’s where you come in to provide that support. The rate is charged per hour, so evaluate the value of your time and how much you can contribute.

