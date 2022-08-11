Fortnite Chapter 3: Creative Mode map will get you to Tier 200 of the Battle Pass effortlessly | Hack | apps | applications | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The faults of Fortnite they can ruin games, but there are others that can be used for XP galore. Usually, the community must spend time in the Battle Royale to earn XP to get the Battle Pass prizes. The process is tedious, it takes a couple of hours and it can get boring to do the same thing over and over again. The solution is in Creative Mode, where the most avid gamers know how to create hidden XP buttons.

The best of these mistakes Fortnite is that players can earn XP passively. After joining the map and interacting with some objects, they can simply leave the game on and earn thousands of XP without doing anything. This practice is something gamers call AFK and it’s not illegal if you don’t abuse the method in your games.

the youtuber KingAlexHD posted a video showing how to get a good amount of XP (150,000 XP in just minutes) through the following creative map: 402031158516?v=32. When joining the scenario, you will have to follow a whole route so that you start generating XP constantly.

The key is to interact with hidden buttons that will automatically give you experience points. There are several actions that you must complete to reach the goal of 150,000 XP. In case you can’t get more XP, you can exit the map and come back to repeat the process.

KingAlexHD explains all the actions you will need to do to get free XP effortlessly.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 10 Challenges

Damage 10 different objects with a single burst from a Charge SMG (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to an opponent with a Designated Marksman Rifle without using the scope (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of being teleported under the effects of a Zero Point Fish (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Move through the water in Boloncho (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Eliminate a player with the first shot of a High Power Shotgun (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Drop a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Bounce off an Impact Platform, a Saltyon and Off-Road Tires in the same match (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Destroy structures (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage with explosives (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

