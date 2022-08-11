Former WWE Superstar is backstage before AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar is right now backstage before a new AEW Dynamite show.

In just a few minutes, a new AEW Dynamite show begins, in this case it will be Quake by the Lake, a special episode that will feature the defense of Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho. Apparently, we will have some surprises during the show.

Fightful Select and Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes have confirmed that Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan in WWE) is present backstage before AEW Dynamite. It is not known if he will participate in today’s program in any way or if it is simply a visit.

Redbeard has been in All Elite Wrestling twice. The first of them occurred in the special Dynamite show to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, who was one of his best friends and with whom he shared many moments in WWE. He later participated in an episode of Rampage and the AEW Revolution Buy In to team with Death Triangle in a match against the House of Black.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.