Former NXT fighter denies his return on WWE SmackDown

Since the arrival of Triple H as creative head of WWE, there have been multiple returns of competitors previously fired by the company during Vince McMahon’s management. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis were unexpectedly reinstated during RAW, SmackDown and SummerSlam.

The latest rumors related to the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown indicate that this trend would be far from over. The news portal PWInsider stated that AJ Francis (Top Dolla) has been mentioned to make his return to WWE at the show to be held on August 12 from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Following a nearly five-year career as an NFL football player, Anthony Joseph Francis signed with WWE in 2020 and began his work as a competitor in development. In May 2021 and after starring on WWE Most Wanted Treasures From A&E, AJ was given the name “Top Dolla” and was placed on the “Hit Row” team alongside B-Fab, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah Swerve Scott. All four were traded to SmackDown before their joint dismissal on November 19, 2021.

AJ Francis denies a return to WWE

As soon as PWInsider shared the news on their networks and pages, AJ Francis took to social media regarding rumors of a comeback. The fighter not only rresponded to the report stating that it is “pure shit“but also confirmed not to be part of the production of Most Wanted Treasures during its second season.

