First photo of Johnny Depp as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’

For better or worse, Johnny Depp is back: via Variety, we get the first photo of the actor in Jeanne duBarry, his first film since the defamation trial against his ex Amber Heard.

Directed by and starring Maiwenn, Jeanne duBarry began shooting in France at the end of July, after the famous process. In his role as monarch Louis XV, Depp will appear in it inhabiting historical places such as the Palace of Versailles.

As for Maïwenn, she will play the titular character, a former prostitute of plebeian origin who became the sixth and last favorite of Louis XV, sowing scandal in the court of the Gallic country and competing for power against various famous figures, including Marie Antoinette. Du Barry was guillotined in 1793, during the French Revolution.

Johnny Depp as Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’. cinemania

In recent years, Depp had only released the indie film minamata, in which he played the photographer W. Eugene Smith. The scandal caused by the accusations of mistreatment by Amber Heard made Warner Bros. expel him from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

