First photo of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV for the movie Jeanne du Barry

The producer, musician and actor, 59 years old, Johnny Depp, surprised the whole world with a photograph, where it is shown as the king louis XV for the film that will mark his back to the movies in 2023.

Johnny Depp will return to the cinema with the tape of Jean duBarry. This will be the actor’s first job after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard.

Through social networks, circulates the first photo of Johnny Depp like Louis XV, where he looks completely changed by the role he will play.





Johnny Depp will be the protagonist

​

The movie Jeanne duBarrytells the story of the king’s last lover Louis XV.

dubarry was a working class woman, but after Louis XVwho is played by Johnny Depp, falls in love with her, moves to Versailles and the scandal begins.

The film will be directed by the French Maiwenn, who also gives life to the character of du Barry.

read also

When is Jeanne du Barry released?

​

Some media in USA have indicated that the film will be released through the Hulu streaming platform in 2023, but at the moment the release date is unknown.