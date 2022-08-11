Fans of the new Predator want Amber Midthunder to be Wolverine in the MCU

The Predator Prequel has been wildly successful since it premiered on Disney+ last week. Far from the good story and the direction of Dan Trachtenbergits most repeated virtue is the role and work of Amber Mid Thunder. This role of a young Comanche warrior is one of those appearances that ends up offering the possibility of accessing even more relevant franchises. Far from confirming anything, fans of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) are clear: Mid Thunder should be the new Wolverine.

Well, more than the cub we all know, it would be X23. A character that, unlike what we might think, was not born on the pages of the comic. Rather, it was the brainchild of writer Craig Kyle for the television series titled X-Men: Evolution 2003. His real name is Laura Kinney and is a clone of Logan himself possessing the same healing ability and retractable claws. In this way, she proved to be a deadly assassin and was able to belong to both the X-Men as the X-Force. The appearance of Amber Midthunder as X23 would not be the first adaptation of the character to the big screen, since her version of her as a child already accompanied Hugh Jackman in the highly valued Logan (2017).

In this way and after several captures of the film and of the graphic material, the fans have made several comparisons on Twitterequating the Comanche survivor with the mutant and the truth is that from the moment you see these images, you cannot imagine the character in the hands of another actress.

Predator: The Prey (in United States Prey), is the latest installment to exploit the Predator saga. This time the story is set in the past, specifically in a Comanche Nation from over 300 years ago. In the midst of a tribe of hunters, for the first time the creature arrives on earth, and if it was already technologically advanced compared to the soldiers commanded by arnold schwarzenegger, the protagonist has to manage to finish off the predator with the gadgets of her time. The excitement with Predator: The Prey It is such that even several members of the original film have been full of praise for this new contribution to the franchise, highlighting above all the work of its protagonist.