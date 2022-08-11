Fans bust Pietrasanta for his narration in the All Star Game

This Wednesday, August 10, the Liga MX all-star team faced the MLS All Stars at the All Star Game 2022in a duel where the Mexican team was looking for “revenge” for what happened in the last edition.

Like the All Stars Skills Challenge, the broadcast of the All-Star Game for Mexico was in charge of ESPN, which appointed Jorge Pietrasanta and “Paco” Gabriel de Anda as those in charge of carrying out the actions.

However, despite the fact that both are “usual” in the broadcasts, the fans manifested themselves through social networks and even made Pietrasanta and De Anda a trend, but because of the large number of negative messages.

“Pietrasanta and De Anda for the All Star game. No farts Top 3 of the worst pairs to listen to a soccer game ”, was one of the comments on Twitter.

“The #LigaMXAllStar is already losing 1-0 and that the game has not started yet, the reason: Pietrasanta.”, was another comment.

“Jajdja fucking pitero party and asshole the one in the MLS and Liga MX. Pure fucking Libertadores alaverga and fuck his mother Arriola and Pietrasanta who narrates from the dick” -The one from Clarosports — Kill them Papingeniero �� (@CsarPapi)

