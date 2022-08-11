Face Illuminants, 7 products for radiant and shiny skin. Only for Gorgeous Women!

Radiant and with an apparently remarried face: the right solution is to add light to the make-up. Here are the coolest highlighters of the summer for you …

“Shine bright like a diamond“, Rihanna said it too. All we need is light! To obtain a bright and fresh make-up, but decidedly refined, just apply the highlighter in some specific areas of the face. Of texture And hue different, the market is saturated with them: read on to understand which are the perfect highlighters for the summer.

Face highlighters: our favorites for summer 2022

On the other hand, if we think about it, it is the details that define the accuracy of our appearance. Make-up teaches us this: thanks to the attention to small details we can add a extraordinary touch to our face. Meticulous but surprising optical effects capable of making small changes that change the perception of some defects. The face highlighter is one of those amazing products that cannot be missing in our cosmetic bag to get one glowing skin bestowing naturalness to our face. By creating areas of light on the face with the application of a highlighter you will get a particular sparkle.

MASQMAI Glow Body Oil

It often happens that fatigue does not play in our favor, perhaps because we have rested little, or because we are experiencing a particularly stressful period. Though nothing can replace a healthy and good restside by side with one healthy lifestyle, adding a touch of light to our face can really improve our appearance. The light oil suitable for both face and body of MASQMAI, thanks to the mix of six natural oilsilluminates and enhances the tan. Both day and night, the cocktail of chia oil, Argan, macadamia, olive, sesame And sacha inchi gives radiance to the tired face that needs hydration.

Rare Beauty Positive light

For an airy face fresh And rested without being excessively illuminated, the product Rare Beauty Positive Light it refines the simplest and most carefree make-up. To be worn like a second skin, this liquid highlighter gives a luminous effect and a velvety face to the touch. The small pearly particles reflect the light thanks to the mix of Lotus flowers, gardenia fruits And white water lily roots. A botanical cocktail that gives a dull face glow.

NUDIES: Nudestix Mini Nudies Blush, Bronze, Glow Kit

It is not enough just to illuminate, and for this reason, also there choice of the right shade for our highlighter, it is essential for the rendering of a young look and healthy. But if you really can’t choose, here is the stick solution of Nudestix Mini Nudies Blush, Bronze, Glow Kit. Coloring, tanning and illuminating, this is the formula of the exclusive set in limited edition of NUDIES. A collection of shades to give tone and brightness in a very short time to all those who do not have too much time to spend looking for the perfect highlighter.

Beauty Light Wand Spotlight face highlighter

Even more choice with liquid highlighters Beauty Light Wand Spotlight from Charlotte Tilbury. Available in many different shades, it is a product that allows you to perfect the complexion with a Hollywood-style shine.

To be used with or without the Magic Foundation, the highlighter Tilbury in addition to brightening the skin it helps reduce small wrinkles and pores due to silky powders which give a velvety effect. This product born for the Red Carpet ensures a remarkable durability thanks to light polymers and smoothing contents.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb

The face and body highlighter from Rihanna’s linethanks to 3D formula and the micro sequins contained, it will give your face the light it needs! L’effect of diamond powder illuminating the Diamond Bomb from Fenty Beauty it is soft to apply thanks to its unique formula. A silver base studded with micro glitter will make your skin shine with a touch of super glossy but soft to the touch sheen.

Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter

“Diamonds are girl’s best friend” sang the wonderful Marilyn Monroe, and she was certainly not wrong. It is true, however, that not all of us can afford to be studded with diamonds. The formula of the illuminating compact powder Diamond Light Highlighter from Too Faced it is however a good compromise to shine the same. This singular product is in fact obtained from true diamond powders crushed and reflective pearls that create thesparkling diamond effect. The shades of the blue, rose And gold give the possibility to create a personalized effect to be used both in summer and in other periods. To simulate even more thetypical uniqueness of the diamondno illuminant is the same as the other thanks to the casting technique.

Wynie Glow Luminous Illuminating Spray

For who is always in a hurry and does not have too much time to devote himself to the nuances of a perfect make-up, here is the real solution! The Wynie Glow Luminous Illuminating Spray it will in fact be your best friend of the summer. There transparent base but with the high concentration of glitter it will give you a way to shine and turn out super radiant. Especially recommended for a finish effect after completing with makeup, this product is non-greasy and favors the hold of make-up even on the most stressful days.