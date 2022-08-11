“Executive Secretary”: a remake is coming and Selena Gomez would be in negotiations for the role of Melanie Griffith

The young Melanie Griffith in one of the roles that marked her career alongside Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. (20thCentury Fox)

With the chord of the song “Let The River Run” sung by Carly Simon in the background (which won the Oscar for best song)Executive Secretary became a classic of the 80s. The story took as its starting point the American dream of a secretary of humble origins named Tess (played by Melanie Griffith), who works for the unscrupulous Katherine Parker (sigourney weaver). Almost without academic degrees, Tess must supplant her boss when she breaks her leg skiing. Meanwhile, she meets Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford), who was Katherine’s boyfriend but ends up falling in love with Tess’s simplicity, innocence and sensuality.

The approach was quite basic, but the film was a worldwide success that ended up positioning Griffith as the new actress that everyone wanted to have in their projects. Executive Secretary, directed by Mike Nicholsgrossed over $100 million at the worldwide box office and earned six Oscar nominations. Not bad for a light romantic comedy.

Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the ’80s sitcom “Executive Secretary.” (20thCentury Fox)

But as Hollywood is experiencing a crisis of ideas in recent times, the option of giving the 1988 version a refresh appeared. 20th Century Studios want to add to Selena Gomez to this new version to bring Tess to life, the role of Melanie.

Until now very little is known about the project except for some data, for example that Ilana Penacreator of the series Disney+ Diary of a future president and also from Crazy Ex Girlfriend, is the one who would adapt the script of the 1988 film and that the platform that would take it would be Hulu.

Selena Gomez would be chosen to be part of this remake. (REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

But this is not the first time that a remake of this story has been attempted. Already in the 90s, the Oscar-winning actress for A possible dream, Sandra Bullock, tried to recreate Executive Secretary in a series that was seen on the channel NBC, but it was canceled due to low audience numbers.

The race of Selena Gomez started when she was a little girl and starred in the series Wizards of Wavely Place (Wizards of Wavely Place) of Disney Channel which started in 2007 and lasted 4 seasons. The actress became an emblem among the children and adolescents of the time and she knew how to channel her career until she reached one of the best comedies of recent times, such as Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays Mabel Mora together with two greats of the industry such as Steve Martin Y Martin Short. In Latin America it can be seen through the platform StarPlus. For this role, Gomez won the prize People’s Choice in the Favorite TV Comedy Star category and also earned an award nomination Critics’ Choice for best actress in a comedy series.

