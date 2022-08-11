Evaluna Montaner’s career, from her debut as a child actress to becoming the mother of Indigo

On August 7, Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Montaner Rodríguez, known in Latin America, Eva Luna, turned 25 years old. Although he is very young, in his career he has already been, child actress, dancer Y singerwithout forgetting that it is mother of Indigo and wife of Colombian Camilo Echevery.

Since I was a child, Eva Luna showed his talent in art studying harp, piano and various types of dances. In his childhood up to the age of 13 he attended The Cushman School in Miami. At that age, she began to study at her father’s house, the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, who introduced her to the world of the performancewhen I barely had 4 yearsas the protagonist of the video clip of the song “If I had to choose”. At the age of 12, she appeared on the program of the famous Argentine host Susana Giménez, where she debuted as a singer performing “Only Hope” by the American band Switchfoot.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker