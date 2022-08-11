Evaluna Montaner’s career, from her debut as a child actress to becoming the mother of Indigo

On August 7, Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Montaner Rodríguez, known in Latin America, Eva Luna, turned 25 years old. Although he is very young, in his career he has already been, child actress, dancer Y singerwithout forgetting that it is mother of Indigo and wife of Colombian Camilo Echevery.

Since I was a child, Eva Luna showed his talent in art studying harp, piano and various types of dances. In his childhood up to the age of 13 he attended The Cushman School in Miami. At that age, she began to study at her father’s house, the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, who introduced her to the world of the performancewhen I barely had 4 yearsas the protagonist of the video clip of the song “If I had to choose”. At the age of 12, she appeared on the program of the famous Argentine host Susana Giménez, where she debuted as a singer performing “Only Hope” by the American band Switchfoot.

Evaluna started her artistic career at the age of 4.

From 2010 to 2012, Evaluna participated in two seasons of the soap opera childish “Grachi” from Nickelodeon Latin America. At the end of her participation there, her father Ricardo Montaner chose her to sing the Christian ballad “La gloria de Dios”, and later take her on tour, where she started her career as a singer. In this way, in December 2013, Indigo’s mother released her first single called “If it exists”.

Television, cinema and motherhood

In 2013, he settled with his family in Bogotá, Colombia, where he lived for two years and entered the TV driving the segment “La Voz Colombia” in the program “Día a Día”. In 2014 she got a paper secondary in the movie “Hot Pursuit”, and this made him move to Los Angeles, California, to share the screen with stars of the stature of Reese Witherspoon and Sofía Vergara.

In 2014 and 2015, he participated in the “Jesus Fest” of Christian music, where he sang his songs and some covers of other songs. In 2015, his relationship with your current husbandColombian singer Camilo Echeverrywith whom she participated in the video clips of two compositions of her boyfriend at the time, “Don’t go” and “Tutu”.

Related news

In 2015 Evaluna and Camilo made their relationship official.

In 2018, he wrote the songs “I freed myself” and “For your love”. In 2019, she landed the leading role in Nickelodeon’s youth series “Club 57” filmed in Miami, United States. On August 26, 2020, Evaluna premiere What director from the music video for “Titanic”, a song by Kany García in collaboration with Camilo.

Thus, at her young age, the experience accumulated by Evaluna has made her one of the most recognized Latin artists. After having gone through all these work experiences, in April 2022, she got her little Indigofruit of love with Camilo, who turned her into a happy mother.