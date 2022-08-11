Ethan Coen to Direct Comedy Starring Margaret Qualley

American filmmaker Ethan Coens He will return to work alone directing a comedy about the road trip of two lesbian friends, the specialized press in Hollywood reported on Wednesday.

This film, which is officially untitled, will begin production in the fall and already has the actresses Margaret Qualey (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“The Broken Hearts Gallery”) to play the lead roles.

The plot is based on the story of a young woman who travels from Philadelphia to Miami by road with her friend exploring new environments and her sexuality until a mysterious briefcase and a severed head interrupt her adventure.

Ethan Coen wrote the script for this film with his wife, the editor and director Tricia Cookedrawing inspiration from a story created by the iconic videographer Russ Mayer in the early 2000s.

The youngest of the Coen brothers announced last year that he was stopping directing films, but months later he returned to the world of cinema with the documentary “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind”in which the renowned artist from Louisiana (USA) grants a series of exclusive interviews to review his career.

Since the news of his retirement, Ethan Coen has not returned to work with his brother Joel, who also individually directed the film. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021)which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actor for Denzel Washington.

Rumors of the Coens’ “divorce” have been circulating since last year and have intensified again with Ethan’s new film project of his own.

However, he stated in an Associated Press interview in May that he is not ruling out a reunion with his brother on the big screen because “no decision is final.” EFE (YO)