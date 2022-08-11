Ephemeris August 11: what happened on a day like today? | THE UNIVERSAL

On August 11, 1772, 250 years ago, the collapse of the Papadang volcano, on the island of Java, caused 3,000 deaths and the descent of the mountain from 3,000 to 1,700 meters.

Other anniversaries

1492.- Cardinal Rodrigo de Borja is elected Pope with the name of Alexander VI, the second Spaniard to rise to the pontifical throne.

1675.- The first stone is laid at the Royal Astronomical Observatory in Greenwich in England.

1711.- The Royal Ascot horse race is held for the first time in England.

1762.- Havana is attacked by an English squad and the city surrenders the next day during the war between England and Spain.

1825.- The Assembly meeting in Sucre adopts the name of República Bolívar for Upper Peru, which later became the Republic of Bolivia.

1906.- The Frenchman Eugene Lauste patents a sound film procedure.

1929.- Chaim Weizmann founded the Jewish Agency in Zurich during the 16th Zionist Congress.

1951.- Women participate in the first elections in Argentina in which Juan Domingo Perón is re-elected.

1952.- The Jordanian Parliament deposes King Talal due to a neurological disorder and his son Hussein is designated the new monarch.

1954.- Guatemala: the Junta assumes absolute powers and dissolves leftist parties and organizations.

1956.- Elvis Presley’s single “Don’t be cruel” goes on sale, recorded on the previous July 2 in New York.

1961.- Massive strike in Chile in the railway, steel and copper mining sectors, affecting some 25,000 workers.

1967.- A group of students take the Central House of the Catholic University of Santiago de Chile in the greatest visible milestone of the University Reform in this country.

1975.- The US vetoes the admission of the two Vietnams to the United Nations Organization.

1979.- Morocco annexes the Mauritanian Sahara.

1980.- The Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) is created in Montevideo (Uruguay).

1989.- The American space probe “Voyager 2” discovers two partial rings around the planet Neptune, which confirms some scientific predictions.

1995.- Israel and the Palestinian National Authority sign an agreement on the extension of the autonomy of the occupied West Bank.

1999.- Last solar eclipse of the century, which is total for two minutes in a strip of 14,000 kilometers long between the North Atlantic and the Bay of Bengal.

.- The Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, swears in his new position before the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) after having done so on the Constitution.

2003.- NATO assumes command of the International Security and Assistance Force in Afghanistan (Isaf), the first mission in its history outside Europe.

.- Microsoft begins to investigate a virus known as the Blaster worm notified by its technical support services.

2003.- Argentina ratifies the treaty on the imprescriptibility of crimes against humanity.