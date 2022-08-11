Emma Watson turns 32 and we celebrate with her best films

La british actress Emma Watson celebrates his 32nd birthday this Friday, April 15, and his fans have already conquered the networks, dedicating all kinds of dedications, messages and congratulations to him. The most beloved witch in the acting world is one of the less strident personalities within the guild, which makes her virtues, facets and projects shine more for her quality and background than for her form.

Because Emma Watson is not a marketing product, nor a puppet of superficiality, but a pure, real, genuine being. His filmography and activist current have given him today an important status in the film industry, being a reference in terms of feminism and personal search.

However, his role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series continues to be his greatest nucleus of admiration from others. Despite this, there are real gems in his film resume that should be remembered, even more so on his birthday.

Today we unwrap them for you, as a gift for their 32 wonderful springs. And always remember, “it’s leviosaaaa, not leviosaaaa”.

Top 10 best Emma Watson movies