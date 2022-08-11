Emma Watson turns 32 and these are the best characters she has played

Today is the birthday of one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood and on April 15, 1990, Emma Watson was born in Paris, France. This year the actress turns 32 and to celebrate her birthday we will recount the best films in which the actress has participated. As a fact, in addition to acting in films in recent years, the young woman has dedicated herself to being an important figure in current feminism and she has also encouraged interest in reading.

The first major tape or saga of tapes in which Emma has participated, is nothing more and nothing less than “Harry Potter”. And it is that it causes some nostalgia to accept that the little “Hermione Granger” that we all knew in 2001 has grown up. The role of “Hermione” is the character that catapulted Emma Watson to fame and in this role she played an intelligent, reliable, strong, loyal and powerful girl.

A second film is “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”, a film released in 2012 and very popular at the time. In this film project Emma played “Sam”, a libertine teenage girl who has a close relationship with her half-brother “Patrick” (Ezra Miller). “Sam’s” life changes for the better when she meets “Charlie” (Logan Lerman), an introverted young man who is in love with her. This film is very special because it was one of the first films that Emma played outside of “Harry Potter” and that the public liked a lot.

As a third tape we have “Beauty and the Beast”, in this Disney classic Emma Watson played “Belle”. This live action of the animated version was released in 2017 and in the tape Watson showed that she can also sing and act like a princess. The fourth film is “The Bling Ring”, a film released in 2013 and starring Emma, ​​who acted as “Nicki”. This tape was somewhat controversial because it was based on the real case of a group of teenagers who broke into the houses of celebrities in the United States and robbed celebrities such as: Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Audrina Patrick.

Finally, the fifth film is “Little Women”, a version adapted by the filmmaker Greta Gerwig that was released in 2019. In this film, Emma has the character of “Meg March” and shares the screen with: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh , Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.