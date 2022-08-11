Emma Thompson stars in the movie that lights up movie theaters | THE UNIVERSAL

Nancy Stokes has never had an orgasm. Eager for a bit of adventure and sexual pleasure, she decides to hire the services of the young Leo Grande, and thus put aside the prejudices that have accompanied her all her life. Through the character of Nancy, who is also a widow and retired professor of religious studies, actress Emma Thompson portrays in the film ‘Good Luck, Big Leo’, many women of her generation, sexually repressed, under the concept that the female is only intended for reproduction. Read here: Who was Felipe Solarte, filmmaker and deceased Unibac professor? In an article written for Vogue magazine, two-time Oscar winner Thompson asks, “Does anyone know or care if middle-aged women are sexually satisfied?” Her reflection arises from the concerns that her interpretation left her in this film that is currently on the country’s cinema billboards. The project proposal took her by surprise but it didn’t take her long to catch on. “Perhaps over saying that it was one of those scripts that you rarely get. Within four pages she was hooked. After a first reading, I wrote to the director to tell her that we had to do it yes or yes. Not many months later, we did it”, explains the interpreter.

In the article initially published in the British version, the actress reviews her conception of sexuality and the body from the private to the professional sphere in an industry like Hollywood, as well as how complex and challenging it was to undress in front of the camera, his 63 years. "I had no idea how much the film was going to teach me about my attitude towards my body, towards pleasure and shame, how much I was going to cry for what we miss in life by repressing it, ignoring it and punishing it." Regarding the latter, the viewer will see it represented in one of the most emblematic scenes of the film when the character of Nancy stands in front of a mirror to observe her body. Not only is she a woman who has learned to explore pleasure, she has also learned to recognize and accept herself physically. In fact, this is the first production in which he dared to present, on the big screen, a full and unretouched nude of a middle-aged woman, something that is becoming normalized and that actress Kate Winslet also requested in her latest series. . "Over the course of 19 days in February 2021, Daryl McCormack, who plays Leo, now 29, and I, 63, filmed four matches in a Norfolk with so much anti-Covid security that it felt like ours and theirs. nobody else. Anyone could assume, and forgive themselves, that it is a kind of 'English-style' replica of El Último Tango en París, or, rather, Mi Primer Paso doble en Norwich, but, in fact, it is a journey through various levels of intimacy. An exploration of pleasure and shame, and a portrait of sex work as a care profession".