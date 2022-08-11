Ellas dan el coup celebrates its thirtieth anniversary by becoming a series for the second time

In March 2020, Tom Hanks posted a message on his Twitter account announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted covid in Australia, where the actor was filming. Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, 2022). As usual, Hanks decided to stand as a beacon of hope in the midst of the storm, encouraging everyone in his situation to heed the advice of experts and take care of one another. “Remember,” he concluded. “Despite everything that’s been happening lately, you don’t cry in baseball”.

Which is a small sample of the impact that his film They give the blow had on American pop culture from the moment of its release back in the summer of 1992, when it transformed Penny Marshall into the only female director to break the $100 million barrier twice at the box office – the other was Big (1988), also with Tom Hanks–. Today, “In baseball you don’t cry” is number 54 on the list of best cinematographic phrases that the American Film Institute prepared in 2005, the Blu-ray edition that Sony published on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the film is one of the most precious treasures of its fans and Amazon Prime Video is about to premiere a new series, A League of Their Own, which is not even the first official adaptation to the small screen. But let’s not anticipate events.

They give the blow was born when Marshall watched a television documentary about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a women’s version of professional baseball that magnate Philip K. Wrigley founded in 1943 after realizing that, well, the Red Sox, the Yankees, the Mets and the rest had temporarily left for Europe to, in the style of Sergeant Donnie Donowitz, practice their batting with Nazi heads. Specifically, the script fictionalizes some real experiences that the Rockford Peaches, the most successful team in the AAGPBL, lived during its eleven years of existence, since the experience ended for all of them in 1954. Although They give the blow is covered by a tone of light comedy similar to that of other films by its director, its plot framework –Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and some of her former colleagues attend an exhibition about them in the Hall of Fame– establishes from the first moment that, as Katharina Bonzel writes in her essay The Impossibility of the Female Sports Hero, the affront to the established (patriarchal) order represented by the protagonists, characterized throughout the plot as a disruptive Other, supposed “only a momentary abnormality that was quickly corrected”. Both on film and in real life, the AAGPBL was a blip on the radar, a temporary patch in the sports balance of power.