Dwayne Johnson told why he opposed Black Adam’s participation in the Shazam movie

When Shazam! Hitting theaters in 2019, the film starring Zachary Levi and directed by David F. Sandberg introduced several key elements to the myth of the World’s Mightiest Mortal. However, throughout its plot it never included more than a single allusion to Billy Batson’s infamous rival: Black Adam.

Of course, considering all the changes DC movies have undergone in recent years, it would be easy to attribute Black Adam’s absence from Shazam! to executive issues or decisions of Warner Bros. However, recently the own Dwayne Johnson He said that he influenced that decision.

In an extensive Vanity Fair article on Black Adam“The Rock” explained that opposed Black Adam’s inclusion in the first Shazam film because he believed it would be damaging to his character. All despite the fact that since 2014 it had been contemplated that Johnson would appear as Teth Adam on that tape.

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson noted. “That was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut, ‘We can’t do this movie like this. You we would be doing incredible damage to Black Adam’. It would have been nice for Shazam to have two origin stories converge into one movie, but it wasn’t good for Black Adam.”

Although for some fans the exclusion of Black Adam in Shazam! can be frustrating, Johnson’s point is not hard to understand. After all, the actor has spent a number of years trying to get Teth Adam into a movie and in that time we’ve also seen a number of superhero movies (both Marvel and DC) struggle to make their villains as iconic and well done. developed as their heroes.

In that sense, Johnson went on to explain that he did not want to go ahead with that idea to Shazam! and contacted those responsible for the tape to change things.

“I made a phone call” Johnson recalled. “I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular…’ because everyone thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s do this movie.’ He was like, ‘I really think they should do Shazam!, do that movie on its own in whatever tone you want. And I think we should separate this as well.’”

And from there began the path that this October will culminate with the theatrical release Black Adam. All while the debut of Billy Batson’s second film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods It is still scheduled for December and there is still nothing official about a possible meeting in the cinema between Shazam and Black Adam.