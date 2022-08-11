Don’t know what to watch in streaming? These are the 6 most disturbing HBO series – El Sol de Tlaxcala

GQ Latin America proposes 6 miniseries which, in addition to responding to our obsession with violent, mysterious and twisted stories, are also perfect to see in a few days and without interruptions. All available in HBOMax.

1.- Mare of Easttown

In a small town in Pennsylvania, A detective investigates a brutal murder as her own life crumbles around her. Kate Winslet stars in this seven-episode limited series as police dealing with the loss of her son and a troubled household as she tries to solve a missing persons case and the murder of a teenage girl in a place where everyone is a potential suspect.

2.- The White Lotus

Created by Mike White (Enlightened), this HBO original miniseries features a social satire that follows, over the course of a week, the vacations of various guests as they relax at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But with each passing day, a dark complexity begins to emerge between these seemingly perfect tourists, the employees, and the idyllic place itself.

3.- The ladder

Inspired by real events, The Staircase tells the story of writer and war veteran Michael Peterson (Colin Firth, Oscar winner) after the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette, Emmy nominee). On December 9, 2001, Michael calls 911 to report that Kathleen fell down the stairs of her home in Durham. When the district attorney files murder charges, the members of Michael’s stepfamily must decide whose side they’re on and who they believe. The case becomes a media circus and French documentary filmmakers arrive to chronicle the case. This gripping miniseries, with multiple perspectives and timelines, explores how difficult it can be to find the truth and portrays the pain of a family from within.

4.- Landscapers

Inspired by real events Landscapers stars Emmy winner Olivia Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis. as a seemingly ordinary British married couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two bodies are discovered in the back garden of a Nottingham townhouse.

5.- Assassin of Oblivion

This Mexican thriller follows a retired man who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. If Pascual (Damián Alcazar) doesn’t remember it, it’s as if he hadn’t. Thus begins his revenge after he begins to lose his memory. That’s when Jimena (Paula Gaitán), a policewoman, must see her past to end this game of cat and mouse.

6.- The Thaw

Szczecin. End of winter, beginning of spring. The thaw reveals the corpse of a young woman on the bank of the Oder River. Zawieja, a tireless police officer, investigates the case and it soon becomes clear that the case is more complex than murder. as it is discovered that the woman gave birth shortly before her death. But where is the baby?

Why do we like horror? According to researcher Jeffrey Goldstein, professor of Social Psychology at the University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, the horror genre would provide socially accepted violent entertainment. It is, ultimately, activate extreme hormones (testosterone, adrenaline, cortisol), and one way to get it is feel chills and anguish in a controlled situation. So you can not miss this content, we assure you that you will not lose control.

