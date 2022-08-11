Dolph Lundgren’s daughter falls in love with everyone in this luxurious Mercedes Benz

Dolph Lundgren, in addition to being one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood, also highlights his wonderful life as the father of two beautiful daughters on networks, one of them showing his passion for the automotive industry from his incredible Mercedes Benz in three images that you cannot see lose. Keep reading…

Dolph Lundgren, the actor who with his role as Ivan Drago in the iconic film “Rocky” beside Sylvester Stalloneestablished himself as one of the most feared villains on the big screen, as in other film productions where his presence makes one tremble with anguish in each film.

His talent for acting is impressive, achieving different awards from the film industry, in addition to having several important participations to date, adding to his career stories such as “The Expendables”, “Operation Rescue”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” among many others whose accumulated assets total approximately 145 million dollars.

Now, thanks to its fruitful trajectory that to date continues to give something to talk about, Also striking is the millionaire fleet of cars that he has in his garage, boasting different Ferraris, Corvette, Aston Martin and other prestigious brands where he happily travels behind the wheel.but beyond his passion for speed, there is also his family side as father of two beautiful daughters, a scenario that shows the emotional side of a great fictional villain.

The eldest of his heiresses, Ida Lundgren, She is a beautiful professional model who also shows her love for cars, especially those that are off-road vehicles with great resistance on the road. and that they have an incredible internal space to travel with friends and take several selfies, as published on social networks, achieving thousands of likes in each snapshot.

The car where he fell in love with his thousands of followers is a Mercedes Benz class G AMG 63equipped with 4-liter AMG V8 Biturbo engine, power of 577 hp plus a torque capacity of 850Nm, maximum speed of 220km/h achieving an ideal propulsion force to travel difficult roads and choose various types of driving to Individual, Eco, Sport or Comfort mode.

To add to all the benefits of this off-road vehicle, it also offers extraordinary comfort with full quality seats upholstered in nappa, a type of smooth and fine leather that provides durability and strength for the comfort of its passengersadding the extra touch of incorporating the PRE-SAFE system that is activated in times of danger to protect the occupants under complex driving situations.

Evidently, is an excellent ally for Dolph Lundgren’s daughter to drive happily with the best behind the wheel, taking the opportunity to take three photos in different poses that show how happy she is inside her elegant and spectacular Mercedes Benz G-class AMG 63.

Dolph Lundgren’s daughter in the Mercedes Benz G-class AMG 63

