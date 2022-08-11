Do you want to make a Game Pass on Roblox? This is what you need to know

ads

When it comes to virtual playgrounds, few do it like Roblox. It is an online platform where users can create their own games and play games created by others. Players can create their own Roblox avatar and use it to play all kinds of user-generated content.

Although the platform is particularly popular with younger gamers (including Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp), users have a surprising level of freedom in creating their games. Game passes take that freedom to another level.

With Game Passes, Roblox users can essentially leverage in-game currency to create exclusive, premium content for their games. What are they and, more importantly, how are they made? Let’s break it down.

Source: Roblox Here’s how to make a game pass in Roblox.

Roblox developers define a game pass as something that “allows Roblox developers to create special passes that can only be purchased once per player using Robux.” Essentially, Game Passes can be used on player creations to generate exclusive content that can only be accessed by spending Robux in-game. Players can create restricted areas, items, power-ups or cosmetics and block them with the purchase of a game pass.

While creating game pass-worthy content can present its own challenges, fortunately making a game pass itself is fairly easy. To get started, go to your list of published games and click the Settings gear on the right hand side. You can also click on the game itself and go to the Store tab.

Click “Create Game Pass” (or “Add Pass” if you’re in the Store tab) to start putting together your pass. You can set your own icon to show players what they are buying.

Upload your exclusive content by clicking “Choose File”. From there, you can name your game pass and provide a brief description of what the game pass contains. When you’re done with that, hit “Preview” and then “Verify Upload” if everything looks good.

At this point, your game pass is officially released! You can now set the price of your pass in Robux and use the unique URL of your pass to share with friends and potential buyers.

To clarify, real money is not exchanged for game passes. At least not technically. Players can purchase game passes using Robux, and Robux can only be purchased using real-world currency. It’s not like kids make huge profits selling game passes for their Roblox creations.

However, PC Magazine reports that there are ways to start earning money through Roblox and game passes. Because nothing screams “modern gaming” louder than microtransactions.

ads