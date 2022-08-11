Disabled pension application registration begins

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Starting this Monday, June 6 and until the 30th of this month, the registration for people with permanent disabilities in the municipality of Ahome.

Isaura Salas Castro, regional director of the Ministry of Welfare of the Mexican government, announced that this Monday, June 6, the registry will open for this sector of the population, and made a call to be aware of the days that it is up to each person, depending on the letter of the paternal surname.

In addition, he reported that this program will grant, starting this year, a support of 2,800 pesos every two months.

To be able to sign up for this program, each week the registration will be made according to the initial letter of the paternal surname:

Monday A, B, C
Tuesday: D, E, F, G, H
Wednesday: I, Th, K, L, M
Thursday: N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R
Friday: S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
Saturday: all letters

In order to apply for the program, the requirements are:

Valid official identification
curp
Legible birth certificate
Proof of address
Certificate of Permanent Disability
Telephone contact

People must locate their registration module in the following link: http://pension.personasdiscacapacity.bienestar.gob.mx/
Registration will end on June 30th.

