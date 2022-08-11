Did Johnny Depp turn the page? The signs of the new direction in the life of the actor

The last few months have not been peaceful for Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Young Scissorhands He faced his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a libel suit.

Each of the hearings and the allegations were not only hyper-media, they also brought to light the toxic and aggressive bond between them.

Depp and Heard They met in 2009 on the set of the movie The Rum Diary. The journalistic notes assure that the crush was immediate.

The two had known stable partners. Already separated, they whitewashed their relationship. They were together from 2012 to 2016. They got married in 2015 and soon divorced on very bad terms.

She asked the actor for a divorce in 2016 with a millionaire economic demand. In that instance, it also included allegations of physical and verbal abuse and a restraining order against him.







Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a short and turbulent relationship Photo Max NASH / AFP.



The issue was closed with a pact and a statement of apparent resolution of the issue with very cordial words.

However, the peace did not last long. In 2018, Heard stated in an opinion piece for the prestigious newspaper The Washington Post that she had been a victim of gender-based violence. That article was the cause of this libel suit. Since for Depp the text, although it does not name him, makes a direct allusion to him and could be extremely detrimental to his career.

This bad moment, however, seems to have come to an end. After long weeks of the most heated cross-accusations, the jury found both guilty of defamation.

Although he must receive compensation of 15 million dollars from her and pay Heard 2 million for the counterclaim that the actress had made.







Johnny Depp must be compensated by Amber Heard Photo Steve Helber / POOL / AFP.



The new life of Johnny Depp

In addition, as another sign of the new moment in his life, his recent vacation in Italy could be seen as another sign of the decision to turn the page.

The proof of this is recent photos published by the Daily Mail newspaper of him with a woman.

She, as the note on the 20 Minutes site says, is apparently younger than him and is unknown to the public sphere.







Johnny Depp was seen with a young woman. Capture Daily Mail.



The capture gave rise to a series of comments and information from his followers and the international press about a possible relationship between the two.

Depp would have traveled to Italy to participate as a guest star of guitarist Jeff Beck at the Umbria Jazz Festival. He was seen together with his companion at the Brufani Hotel in Perugia, where he was staying at the time.

This indication, adds the site 20 Minutes, came shortly after the actor announced his album 18 with Beck. Which represents a new step in his return to artistic life.

It was also recently announced that the actor will return to the cinema, in the role of King Louis XV in the French film “La favourite” -financed by the Netflix streaming platform. Although the film’s budget was not disclosed, Depp would receive an attractive initial payment of US $ 20 million.

