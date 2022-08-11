Diana of Wales’s favorite London restaurant San Lorenzo closes

The San Lorenzo restaurant, one of the classics of social life in the British capital, has closed in London. In that Italian restaurant founded in 1963 by Mara and Lorenzo Berni, celebrities such as Madonna, Margaret Thatcher or Rod Stewart were seen. Without a doubt, the most popular name of the place was Princess Diana of Wales who found in this restaurant a place to get away from her problems in her palace and her marriage to Prince Charles.

In the most advanced cities in the world, those in which the concentration of celebrities per square meter far exceeds the rest, there are places where they go as if it were a ritual, a pilgrimage. In Paris it was normal to cross Maxim’s with Onassis and her lover Maria Callas, Porfirio Rubirosa either elizabeth taylor; in New York was the Stork Club where the faithful were Gary CooperHemingway or the prince Rainier III of Monaco and the recently closed 21 Clubto which they went Jackie KennedyFrank Sinatra either Marilyn Monroe.

A few days ago, London said goodbye to another emblematic place, the San Lorenzo. In that Italian restaurant founded in 1963 by Maria and Lorenzo Berni in the exclusive neighborhood of Knightsbridge, close to the department stores Harrod’s, it was common to see dozens of paparazzi stationed at the entrance to hunt and capture their favorite prey. For years, the five small steps at the entrance were raised and lowered naturally Lady Di, who had become a friend of the owners. In fact, Mara was affectionately called her confessor.

There, the late Princess of Wales, whose twenty-fifth anniversary of her death is commemorated on August 31, met with her closest friends to confess her most intimate secrets. Her eating problems, her infidelities during her marriage with the Prince carloshis disagreements with the Duke of Edinburgh and the happiness that his offspring gave him (the princes William Y Enrique) were the typical menu of conversations.

The restaurant was one of the legendary in London.

What began as a small joint with nine tables ended up being transformed into an elite restaurant with capacity for 180 people and six private dining rooms. Word of mouth worked very well from the days of the Swinging Sixties until the pandemic snatched away part of the collective memory of the British capital.

Mara passed away in 2012 at the age of 79, but the spirit of the place continued in the hands of her daughter. It was even said that the veteran Italian entrepreneur had a special gift for predicting the future. On one of the occasions, when she saw madonnaShe told him that she was pregnant. The singer had not done the tests, which were finally positive. In 2000 their son was born Rocco Richie.

yes in Annabel’s (in honor of lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewartdaughter of the VIII Marquis of londonderry and mother of Jemima Goldsmith, very intimate of Diana of Wales) brought together high-born nobles mixed with Hollywood royalty, the San Lorenzo was more worldly, although not exactly cheap. see to Liz Hurley hand in hand Sharne Warne (the last conquest of the actress who died five months ago) or to Chris Hemsworth Casually dressed, they delighted passers-by and photographers. But we must not forget that illustrious surnames have also passed through its tables, such as Margaret Thatcher Hi princess Daisy flower and celebrities of the caliber of Rod Stewart, Marianne Faithfull, Jack Nicholson either Naomi Campbell. Unfortunately, the Covid has taken its toll. The San Lorenzo will not reopen.