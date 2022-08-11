Denzel Washington without Bugatti or Ferrari, but he bought this…

Denzel Washington, has an extraordinary collection of cars thanks to the incomparable successes that he adds on the Hollywood big screen, that beyond not having Bugatti or Ferrari, acquisitions that celebrities are used to driving, decided to buy another exclusive model that here you we show. Keep reading…

Denzel Washington became a reference in Hollywood cinema, shining in action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of glory” and “Training Day”where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Evidently, his career is full of recognition, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increase his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his assets are estimated at about 220 million dollarsplus the particular data of income per film in approximately 20 million.

Howevereach win gives you the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sporty to sophisticated, in which you drive around the city and share with your familybut there is one in particular where we have seen him enjoying himself to the fullest on the streets and even becoming news as the most special in his garage, far from the usual Bugatti or Ferrari that celebrities drive.

The impressive model he bought is the Range Rover Evoqueblack SUV truck that has a touch screen in its internal space to experience artificial intelligence, first-class navigation, safe traction on and off the road with an environment full of comfort.

Technically, cIt has a 3-cylinder petrol engine and 1.5-liter electric motor to offer a total power of 227 kW (309 hp) and Adaptive Dynamics system that allows adding more precise handling and control as well as an ideal internal space in order to carry custom equipment, a marvel at the wheel!

Denzel Washington in his Range Rover