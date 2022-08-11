Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) wants fewer Marvel movies this year: “They must be more special”

Writer Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) would like fewer Marvel Studios films a year: “They have to be more special.”

From the very first X-Men of 2000, the phenomenon of cinecomics has grown incredibly and within a few years has consolidated as one of the most profitable and popular genres of all Hollywoodcapable of collecting staggering figures at the box office all over the world. But what will happen to this type of film in the future? There will come a time when audiences will get tired of superheroes or will the majors be so skilled as to renew their franchises from time to time to make them more and more attractive? Despite the expectation from fans for the projects announced by Marvel Studios to the San Diego Comic-Con and for those under development, many believe the supply of superhero products is beginning to outstrip demandrunning the potential risk of market saturation in relation to cinecomics.

During a podcast episode Into It from Vulture, Damon Lindelofshowrunner of Lost and the series HBO Watchmenspoke about his approach to film and show endings and the “opposite mentality”Of the interminable Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Lindelof, the sheer amount of Marvel movies would end up damage the brand rather than strengthen it as it would make individual projects less special:

“It will always be a difficult thing because when you have someone’s attention, you want to keep it. So the idea of ​​letting it go and not knowing if you’ll ever get it back is antithetical to the way we humans are programmed. “ “From a slightly more cynical point of view, this is a market. It is an industry. And if you make a couple of awesome Marvel movies, instinct is’We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand our universe. ‘ And I have this kind of inner thought that makes me think ‘Wow, I wish they did less because each movie would be a little bit more special. ‘ But I look at them all … People don’t want things to end. I do. “

Despite this, the screenwriter admitted to not wanting to be hypocritical by pointing the finger at the work of Marvel Studios and their willingness to offer more and more stories to the public since in the past he himself has worked on prequels, sequels and reboots of other franchises: