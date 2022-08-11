Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve, revival or utopia: the indiscretion at TVPlay divides

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, much more than a hypothesis: the situation remains to be evaluated and the outcome is not so unsuccessful. The indiscretion.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Juventus, the concept and the possibility of revival has been shyly caressed for months between mistrust and skepticism. The truth is that CR7 has proposed itself everywhere finding only doors in the face. Now he seems to have closed relations also with ten Hag who publicly exalts him, but keeps him on the bench: Ronaldo is no longer a first choice. If the field were not enough, the market also underlines how the champion has lost appeal.

It is not just a question of age, but rather of difficulty in managing his exploits: he plays less, but the difficulty remains to convince him. He does not accept the bench and grumbles. It happened with Allegri, Sarri and Rangnick. Ten Hag is not a wet nurse and avoid paternalism: just apply. At the first controversy outside the project, it applies to Ronaldo but also for others who do not believe in an evolving project.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: the truth about the return

Translated: Cristiano Ronaldo must find another accommodation if he wants to play continuously in view of the World Cup. The problem is that, in addition to not having patience, he has no market. Or rather: not as he would like. Not to mention the fact that from Bayern Munich to Napoli, passing through PSG, they closed their doors in face: “It is not in our standards”. More simply: we don’t want trouble. By now the media appeal has passed in the background compared to complicated management. A man as talented as he is humoral.

The Juve chapter remains: Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin would find Allegri again. The same that he didn’t want it on his return. It is true that the Bianconeri market needs a boost, just the one that could bring the champion. In this regard, Stefano Lanzo spoke to the microphones of TVPlay. The TuttoSport journalist clarifies. Before talking about the return, it is necessary to check the situation and above all if the (market) game is worth the candle.

“I would say that a percentage of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus is zero, but nothing is impossible in the transfer market”. The door, therefore, is ajar. Not tightened. This is enough for the fans to divide: there are those who would want him back – even for the curiosity to see him play together with Pogba as in the days of Manchester – and who, on the other hand, prefers to keep it away from Continassa. The heated soups they are not always a good choiceeven if the temptation for a last taste – so to speak – remains.