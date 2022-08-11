Crazy: the fortune with which Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1

The last weeks of Formula 1, prior to the vacation break, were revolutionized by the confirmation of Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement from official competition. After a decade and a half in the elite of the sport, the German decided not to run anymore. It should be noted that this happened as he was the youngest driver to become four-time world champion and that he raised the most money in all of history.

When no one imagined it, the Aston Martin representative admitted that he was stepping aside since his “goals have gone from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow up, transmitting my values ​​to them, helping them when they fall, listening to them when they need me”. Like all athletes, Sebastian Vettel put family first. This is because the pilots, spending almost every week from one country to another, share little time with their children.

Vettel won the world championship four times between 2010 and 2013

In this way, the German went through four different teams where he raised several million dollars. Therefore, the bank’s figures began to grow exponentially since 2007 when it signed a contract with BMW Sauberand they will not stop growing until December of this year when their name no longer appears linked to any team.

