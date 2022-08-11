Cine Universidad premieres Memory with Tilda Swinton

The room also continues to screen the film “Everything everywhere at the same time”, and the cycle dedicated to director Satnley Kubrick with three restored and remastered films.

It is the premiere film that arrives on the billboard of Cine Universidad. In “Memory” Jessica (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist living in Colombia sees her life interrupted by a strange phenomenon. One night, she wakes up with a start after hearing a deafening noise. This sound, metallic and very unusual, will deeply obsess Jessica.

This will undertake a journey to the heart of the jungle while doing an introspective exercise. Only then will she be able to understand the nature of the almost supernatural sound that torments her.

The film is a co-production between the countries of Colombia, Thailand, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE AT THE SAME TIME

The new movie from the self-styled Los Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is causing a giant furor right now with its crazy story.

This film, which is still showing at the Cine Universidad, follows an exhausted and at the same time stressed mother who lives an almost nightmare life, due to having the worst husband, a spoiled daughter and a very old-fashioned father who spends his time thinking about impress with his exploits. However, everything will become even worse when she realizes that she is involved in a multiverse that is being threatened, and it will only be her who can save it; as every failure and disappointment she has suffered throughout her life has led to this moment.

Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Action | Lead actresses: Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh | Direction: Daniel Scheinert, Dan Kwan | United States | Duration: 138 Minutes | Suitable for ages 13 and up.

CYCLE: STANLEY KUBRICK

2001, A SPACE ODYSSEY

The quintessential science-fiction film in the history of cinema narrates the various periods in the history of mankind, not only in the past, but also in the future. Millions of years ago, before the appearance of “homo sapiens”, some primates discover a monolith that leads them to a higher intelligence stage. Millions of years later, another monolith, buried on a moon, arouses the interest of scientists. Finally, during a NASA mission, HAL 9000, a machine equipped with artificial intelligence, is in charge of controlling all the systems of a manned spacecraft

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

This film is set in Great Britain, in the indeterminate future. Alex (Malcolm McDowell) is a very aggressive young man who has two passions: unbridled violence and Beethoven. He is the head of a gang that unleashes his wildest instincts beating, raping and terrorizing the population. When this escalation of terror leads to murder, Alex is arrested and, in prison, will undergo an innovative re-education experience that aims to drastically nullify any hint of antisocial behavior.

A clockwork orange / United Kingdom / 1971 / 135 minutes / Suitable for over 18s / Director: Stanley Kubrick / With: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Adrienne Corri

THE GLOW

In this film from the Cine Universidad cycle, Jack Torrance moves with his wife and seven-year-old son to the impressive Overlook hotel in Colorado to take care of the maintenance of the facilities during the winter season, when it is closed and isolated for the snow His goal is to find peace and quiet to write a novel. However, shortly after his arrival at the hotel, Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders, while strange and creepy paranormal phenomena occur.

The shining / United States / Year: 1980 / 120 minutes / Suitable for over 16 years / Director: Stanley Kubrick / With: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duval, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers

The functions will be from Friday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 17 at Nave UNCuyo, where the Cine Universidad works.

Screening days and times

Thursday 11

no functions

Friday the 12th

19:00 Memory.

21:30 Everything everywhere at the same time.

Saturday 13

no functions

Sunday 14

18:00 Everything everywhere at the same time

20:30 Memory

Tuesday 16

21:00 Everything everywhere at the same time

Wednesday 17

21:00 Everything everywhere at the same time

Friday the 12th

21:00 2001, a space odyssey (cycle: Stanley Kubrick)

Saturday 13

19:00 The Shining (cycle: Stanley Kubrick)

21:30 A Clockwork Orange (cycle: Stanley Kubrick)

Sunday 14

18:30 Clockwork Orange (Stanley Kubrick cycle)

21:00 The Shining (cycle: Stanley Kubrick)

the tickets from the Sala Verde del Cine Universidad have a general value of $400 and $300 for students, UNCuyo staff and retirees. Tickets for the Blue Room have a general value of $300 and $200 for students, UNCuyo staff and retirees.

They can be purchased in advance through www.entradaweb.com or at the Nave UNCuyo ticket office from Tuesday to Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.