Chris Pratt ate off customers’ plates when he was a waiter at a shrimp restaurant

The actor who plays Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe worked more than 20 years ago in a shrimp restaurant, where he was the waiter and played nice with customers. There he was discovered and since then he has been dedicated to acting.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 11, 2022 11:40 a.m.

The twists of fate are the ones that build great stories. This has happened to the actor Chris Pratt, who went from being a waiter at a well-known shrimp restaurant, to a well-known Hollywood actor. The interpreter commented on his social networks some memories of those years.

Chris Pratt recalled his years as a waiter with some humorous anecdotes.

“Twenty years ago, I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Every time I go back, I remember the thousands of shrimp I ate from people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen,” she jokingly wrote. Chris Pratt about his brief stint in the famous business.

The Marvel actor continued with his publication explaining that he also asked customers for a tip of 20 percent of what was consumed, something that he also referred to in a joking tone. What is serious is that the actor was discovered by fame in those adventures, to which he never returned to work.

“Eighteen years ago I was waiting tables on Maui and working in a restaurant, living out of a van,” he continued. Pratt. “A director came in, I was at my table and she said, ‘Hey, you’re cute, do you act?’ ‘You should put me in a movie.’ Four days later, I was in Los Angeles and never came back,” she said.

Chris Pratt has praised on several occasions the food of Bubba Gump Shrimp Companybut he has especially referred to the service provided by the waiters, which also includes sharing a trivia about the movie Forrest Gump, which mentions this restaurant chain.