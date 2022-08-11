Chris Hemsworth turns 39: This is what Thor looked like before he was famous | Films

Irais M.

His wife Elsa Pataky traveled to Australia just in time for his birthday

Chris Hemsworth, one of the most relevant actors in the MCU, turns 39 years old this August 11. To celebrate, his childhood friend and personal assistant Aaron Grist shared a series of unpublished photos that have already gone around the world.

In the images, many from when Chris Hemsworth was not yet famous, you can see the Thor actor extremely young. The photo that caught the attention in particular, is one in which the Australian appears as a teenager – with everything and a little acne – dressed in full dress to go to the school dance.

Photo: Instagram Aaron Grist

“Chris, I know that every August 11 when you wake upyou are not excited to see your family, open presents, or eat a delicious cake,” Aaron Grist posted on Instagram.

“But you are excited to see my birthday post for you, which includes some of our favorite photos and memories. You are the rich and famous uncle I always wanted – dreams do come true. I hope you have the best birthday, you are beautiful on the inside, average on the outside. And that’s why I love you,” Grist joked.

Within the framework of birthday of Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their daughter India Rose — 10 years old — landed in Byron Bay on Thursday just in time to celebrate the Thor star turning 39 after a vacation in Bali.

