Chris Hemsworth: They are the brothers of Thor

The hemsworth brothers they are some of the biggest movie stars to come out of Australia to date. Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth quickly became household names in the 2010s when they moved from Australian TV gigs like Neighbors and Home and Away to Hollywood movies. However, growing up, they were just your average Australian family.

Chris, 38, best known for his role as “Thor” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the middle child of the Hemsworth brothers. He has an older brother, Luke, 41, and a younger brother, Liam. All three brothers were born in Melbourne, Australiafrom his parents, teacher Leonie and counselor Craig.

However, when Liam was just a few years old, the family moved to the Northern Territory, where Leonie and Craig began working on a cattle station. When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 if the brothers had been raised “basically like a pack of wild dingoes,” Luke replied, “Yeah, Hemsworth’s house of horrors.”

“We would wake up in the morning and literally say, ‘See you later, Mom,’ and just disappear into the bushes,” he added. “I think that as we got older, the parents of the children we knew would leave their children farther and farther from our house.”

Speaking to Conan O’Brien in 2012, Liam talked about the fights that used to happen between the three brothers. “I feel like that’s when you really get to know each other, when you give someone a good punch in the face,” she said. “It’s a way of expressing love. That’s how we used to do it in our house: ‘Hey man, good to see you, here’s a punch to the face.'”

and that would be just the beginning of the violence that they would live as brothers, since Liam himself would later reveal that the rivalry between them resembled “The Hunger Games”, films in which he participated.

Luke Hemsworth

Luke was born on November 5, 1980 in Melbourne, Australia. Like his younger brother Chris, Luke began his acting career in “Neighbors” with a 10-episode arc.

The 41-year-old would go on to forge his own path on Australian television with roles on multiple shows over the last two decades. In 2017, he even played a fictional version of Thor during a hilarious scene in “Ragnarok.” Most recently, he can be seen playing Ashley Stubbs in “west world” from HBO.

Later in his career, Luke released your own flooring business, hoping to gain more financial security. At the time, Luke even hired his brothers Chris and Liam as employees.

Luke married his wife, Samantha, in 2007. The couple has four children together: Ella, Holly, Harper Rose and Alexandre.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam was born on January 13, 1990. Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, the youngest of the family also began his career in the series “Neighbours”. He played the paraplegic athlete Josh Taylor for 25 episodes between 2007 and 2008.

Her big breakthrough, however, came when she landed the role of Gale Hawthorne in the franchise. “The Hunger Games” alongside Jennifer Lawrence. She also starred in “Isn’t It Romantic” and “The Duel.”

Liam even auditioned for Thor and got a call before Chris did: “I came in a little bit, I guess, motivated and maybe frustrated that my little brother had gotten further than me,” Chris told W magazine about his second audition. “It’s a small family, sibling rivalry arose in me.”

But as we well know, Chris kept the role and Liam starred in the movie “The Last Song”, in which he met Miley Cyrus, his future ex-wife. The actor is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks.

Yes ok he has no children of his own, Liam loves being an uncle to his brothers’ children. He once joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was such a fun guy that he would “just let them do what they want: candy, lots of candy, eat candy. Beer, if you want one, I’ll give you a beer.”

