Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Married Elsa Pataky So Quickly

The marriage between Chris Hemsworth and the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky is very consolidated and, although as the interpreter has told on some occasions, she has not always had good times, both enjoy a large and happy family. Your union that took place in December 2010, with a low-key ceremony just three months later to make their relationship public and that surprised many.

Chris Hemsworth fishing with his children on the beach

The actor who plays Thor in the Marvel franchise has told ‘Good Morning Britain’ the reason that led them to make the hasty decision to marry, starting by giving his opinion on the subject: “It happened fast and I felt good, in the end it made sense”has begun telling, confessing that perhaps it was too quick a decision to have been dating for such a short time.

“There wasn’t a big plan for anything about the engagement, to be honest. We were on vacation together and at one point we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’. And then, the next minute … There probably should have been some planning, but everything went well, “the interpreter said, speaking of his sudden marriage with Elsa Pataky, which happened by a decision of both.

Chris Hemsworth with Elsa Pataky and her family at the premiere of ‘Thor: love and thunder’

They not only made the decision because of the good time their relationship was going through, as well as because they were enjoying the holidays together, but also for a reason that involved both their families: “Honestly, we both had our families on vacation at same time, completely randomly, and we thought it would be a good opportunity with all of us together and we just did it“.

a dream life

Now, years after they were married, the two have formed a large family that consists of three children, their eldest daughter India and their sons Tristan and Sasha. The family lives in a mansion in Byron Bay, Australia and their marriage is sustained, in large part, thanks to the humor of the actor: “We enjoy doing the same things and Chris has a great sense of humor and knows how to take the sting out of things”told Elsa Pataky on one occasion.