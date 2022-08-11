Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: Know their love story

One of the more established couples in the middle of the show it is made up of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patakyboth radiate love wherever they go, even managing to be a family goals with her three young children. All this is something truly enviable, but how did the story begin? Here we tell you.

Chris Hemsworth, famous for his character of ‘Thor’ in the hit Marvel movie serieshas been one of the men most besieged by women thanks to his muscular appearance, while Elsa Pataky has a unique beauty and special talent that he has been able to exploit in different professional fields.

Blind Date

For many this type of dating it is not feasible at all since you do not know what surprise you can findHowever, this pair of actors decided to go on a blind date, which worked out wonderfully for them.

The story of the model is that the person in charge of making the role of cupid was a diction teacher who was working with the two in 2009. Knowing them well, He thought they could hit it off perfectly.

Who opposed the idea initially was Pataky, because he had been going through a love break and I wasn’t having a very good time, but the teacher’s insistence was so great that the actress decided to meet Hemsworthwho was crushed almost instantly.

Elsa and Chris split

after meeting, Pataky had to return to Spain for work reasons. Everything seemed to have been a friendly meeting to be forgotten, but it was not: they arrived at the altar in 2010.

The ceremony was discreet, and From that moment to date, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have not stopped showing affection, in addition to forming a family with three children; Rose and the twins Tristan and Sasha, who can always be seen sharing quality moments with their parents whenever possible.

