Chris Evans disguises his dog as one of his characters and his fans go crazy

Just when we think that Chris Evans could not be more adorable, the former superhero surprises us with a new image of Dodger that simply melts our hearts, Find out more about all the times he and his dog match their looks, they will make your day.

Chris Evans disguises his dog as one of his characters

With the recent premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ on July 22 in Netflixfans of the charismatic 41-year-old actor have a love-hate relationship with his character in the film, and that is Lloyd Hansen is an adorable psychopath who seeks to catch his co-star at all costs Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry), despite putting thousands of lives in danger.

Without giving you many spoilers about this film that you cannot miss the following weekend, it stands out that one of the most striking elements of the character of Chris Evans It is his excellent way of dressing, with garments inspired by the decade of the 60s, the actor shows off his incredible figure in looks that have generated many positive reactions on social networks. \

Chris Evans is a fan of dressing his dog in looks like his new characters. Netflix/Instagram Chris Evans

Recently on his official Instagram account, the Captain America proudly showed off a tribute from his dog to his character in Netflix action movie due to a minor wardrobe accident: “While filming #thegrayman, the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for a reason,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Times Dodger Dressed Like Chris Evans

Although we would love to see the actor’s beautiful rescued dog in the famous Avenger’s uniform, the actor has instead decided on some other new characters in his career where he plays the great villain of the story.

The first time that Chris Evans He dressed his dog as he was a few years ago, shortly after the premiere of ‘Knives Out’ where he gave life to the enigmatic Ransom. In this film where he also shares credits with his great friend Ana de Armas (who, by the way, is his Spanish teacher), his character went down in history thanks to his emblematic white knitted sweaters (with which he looks more handsome than never).