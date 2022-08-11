‘Chicharito’ Vela and Araujo start

The stellar eleven of the MLS has ‘Chicharito’, Vela and Araujo at the start; Liga MX only starts with Fernando Beltrán as Mexican representative

The Mexicans Javier ‘ Chicharito ‘ Hernandez Y Charles Ve the Y Julian Araujo I appeared were as starters in the starting eleven of the MLS All-Star against MX Leaguewhich will be held for the second consecutive year, this time on the pitch at Allianz Field in Minnesota, United States.

‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez (LA Galaxy) will be center forward, while Carlos candle (LAFC) occupies the far right and the American Jordan Morris (Sounders) on the left.

The chosen goalkeeper was Jamaican Andre Blake (Philadelphia Uinon); the central defenders are the Canadian Kamal Miller (CF Montreal) and the American Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).

Ecuadorian Diego Palacios (LAFC) appears as full-backs on the left and Mexican Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy) on the right flank.

In the center of the court, the Liberian nationalized American Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) was designated as containment; Argentina’s Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) jumped inside on the left and his compatriot Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) on the other side.

This match will be a rematch of the MLS All-Star Game 2021, in which the American team tied the duel 1-1 and won on penalties against the stars of the MX Leaguecourtesy of two saves by goalkeeper Matt Turner (New England) and Ricardo Pepi’s (New England) winning penalty kick.

On the part of the MX Leagueonly Chivas midfielder Fernando Beltrán jumped onto the starting pitch as the only Mexican representative in the league.

The coach of the Mexican representative, Diego Cocca, presented a line-up that has his Atlas pupils as a base, as he sent four elements of the red and black team to start the match at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United.

Then, as midfielders, Cocca chose a line of three players, all with speed and very good individual technique, such as, on the right, Avilés Hurtado, a player from Pachuca, on the left Luis Quiñones, a member of Tigres, while as hitch or midfielder point, Julián Quiñones, element of Atlas. Star+ arrives in Latin America!

Finally, as the sole axis of attack, the helmsman representing the MX League he chose one of his pupils in the Atlas, since he sent Julio Furch as the person in charge of scoring the goals