Charli D’Amelio, bond with the Kardashians: what is your relationship?

Since the end of June, the rumor has been circulating on the American tabloids, which we have already reported, that Charli has found love thanks to Landon Barker. What escapes many is that the boy, before being the ex-friend of D’Amelio’s ex, Chase Hudson, is the son of Travis Barker .

Travis Barker is the same Travis that he got married to in May Kourtney Kardashian . The Blink 182 drummer from his second marriage to Shanna Moakler had Landon and Alabama. The two sons, consequently, are in all respects members of the Kardashian clan – Jenner!

At this point it is clear that Charli D’Amelio if one day she decides to marry Landon, she will effectively become there Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter-in-law ! Ok, we are running too much with the imagination, since the two would be dating recently, but it is a fascinating hypothesis to imagine a fusion between the D’Amelio and the Kardashians – Jenner! Meanwhile Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they started following Charli D’Amelio on Instagram, who immediately reciprocated. Because it is always better to keep good relations with those who may become future in-laws!













