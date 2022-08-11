Celebrities who had skin cancer: Eduardo Capetillo, Hugh Jackman, Khloé Kardashian and more | Famous

Cancer can affect any organ of the human body, including the skin. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is one of the most common types of this disease and the most frequent cause is excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, something that the following celebrities should avoid.

7 celebrities who have suffered from skin cancer

“I got skin cancer from getting too much sun.”

At that time, the actor did not give details of how he battled this condition, but he did reveal that his dermatologist warned him that he could never give him a sunbeam again.

A year later, in June 2022, during an interview on the show ‘Viva la vi’, the 52-year-old actor pointed out that, with regard to cancer, fortunately he was in good health and hoped that it would continue.

In June 2017, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters revealed on the show ‘Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry’ that she had twice faced skin cancer.

Later, in a post on her website (currently disabled), Khloé explained a little more about her experience with this disease.

“There was a mole on her back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin.”

Kardashian confessed that because she has “polka dots all over her,” she has experienced several scares about possible cancer cases. However, thanks to her constant medical check-ups, she has been able to act quickly.

“I’ve been through this process a couple of times and I’m so thankful that most of the moles weren’t cancerous.”

On May 4, 2022, the Argentine actor explained to his Instagram followers that the scar on his chest resulted from surgery he underwent after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

“It turns out that more than a year ago it appeared to me as a little mole with a little relief, I went to the doctor, a dermatologist and endocrinologist here in Mexico, it turned out to be skin cancer.”

In this sense, he recommended his fans to avoid sunbathing, protect themselves with sunscreen in case of exposure to UV rays and go to the doctor at the first moment they notice a spot, mole or anything that worries them on the skin.

Julián Gil shows the scar left by skin cancer: they removed a mole on his chest

At 37 years old, the ‘Star Wars’ actor went to the doctor for a checkup of his moles. The doctor recommended removing them, an action that the Briton appreciated since one of these moles was carcinogenic.

“He had a small skin cancer under his eye. Everything is well now. But it was something that was better to look at and keep under control, ”she recounted in an interview for the BBC on April 22, 2008.

On February 4, 2009, Miss Universe 1993 shared with her Instagram followers that after a biopsy and surgery, the doctors confirmed that she had melanoma, a type of skin cancer that is not so common but considered the most dangerous because it is It can quickly spread to other parts of the body.

Dayanara explained that her illness developed from a mole and an untreated wound.

After giving the news of his diagnosis, Torres shared the process of his treatment against this condition and finally on March 24, 2020, he announced that he was now cancer-free. Also, he has shown the scar that was left after removing the cancer from his body.

In 2013, the Wolverine actor was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, also known as basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common types of skin cancer.

The cancer cells showed up in her nose, a part of her body that has undergone several surgeries over the years to remove the cancer.

In social networks, the actor usually shares prevention messages where he invites his fans to get constant checkups and wear sunscreen.

“Another Basal Cell Carcinoma. Thanks to regular body exams and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the bandage on than without. I swear! #wearsunscreen”

On June 7, 2021, Mitchell’s ‘Modern Family’ actor shared with his Instagram followers that he had just had “a little bit of cancer” removed.

Jesse published this news about his health accompanied by a photo where he showed where the cancer had been detected: in the neck.

“Reminder to keep up with your skin checkups…especially if you’re like me. I always end up having something removed, every time I go. 😩 Today, they took some skin cancer they found. Don’t worry, it was diagnosed on time and I’ll be fine. 🔪 (Use sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)”