Celebrating: What is Chris Hemsworth’s personality like according to the stars?

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hollywood industry He is currently 39 years old, which he turns today, going through a great professional moment, but also personal, after having built a family with Elsa Pataky. The couple and their three children enjoy a dream life in Australiawhere a few years ago they decided to settle, to enjoy some privacy.

On the day of his return to the Sunwe want to know more about your personal profile through your birth chart giving priority to position of the Sun, the Moon and the Ascendant, to better review your personality, emotional world and ways of socializing according to astrology.

Chris is Sun in Leo, Moon in Vigo and Ascendant in Sagittarius.

How is the personality of Chris Hemsworth according to Astrology?

Born on August 11 under the sign of Leoruled by the Sunso the actor responds to a passionate personality and charismatic. As a fire sign, surely knows how to generate magnetism in their environments. Leos are fun and have the ability to be center stage in any area of ​​their lives.

Also, it is important to talk about Moon at the time of his birth, which was in the sign of Virgo. The interpreter probably has a distant and serious character. It is possible that he is a worker and that focuses on achieving their goals even to the point of becoming obsessed with them. Its lunar profile responds to a distant childhood and one perfectionist motherobsessed with cleanliness, order and health.

Meanwhile, another position to take into account is the Upwardand his was in the sign of Sagittarius. Have the sign ruled by Jupiter in this astrological positionmeans that the artist has an innate ability to bring joy to others and generate optimism among their social groups. In addition, you may enjoy getting to know other cultures, languages ​​and do not cling to anything in particular but rather, value freedom first of all in life.

