Cathie Wood buys $9M in Roblox and sells this cryptocurrency stock

Ark Investment Managementled by Cathie Wood, pushed up shares of the video game developer on Wednesday Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), which reported disappointing results earlier this week.

Ark bought 191,503 Roblox shares, valued at more than $9 million, through three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the company’s disclosure showed. Roblox is the sixteenth largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the company’s flagship fund, with a weighting of 2.80%.

Roblox stock ended Wednesday’s session higher despite the disappointing second-quarter results the company reported Tuesday after the close. Following the results, a Morgan Stanley analyst raised the share’s price target from $25 to $32, maintaining the Equal-Weight rating. Over the past month, the stock has gained around 25%.

Ark sells shares of Block

Ark, through two of its ETFs, sold 195,618 shares of the financial services and digital payments company Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) valued at more than $17 million. Block is the fourth largest holding company in the Ark Innovation ETF with a weight of 4.89%. The ETF currently owns more than 5.6 million shares of the company valued at more than $498.3 million.

Block is led by the bull of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), jack dorseyand the entrepreneur has frequently highlighted a Bitcoin-focused future for the fintech company.

Ark sold $75 million of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), another cryptocurrency-linked stock, late last month after the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that the cryptocurrency exchange included unregistered securities. The decision to sell shares of Coinbase is due to regulatory uncertainty in the crypto industry, Ark founder Wood recently stated in an interview with Bloomberg.

other purchases

Ark’s other purchases on Wednesday include Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).