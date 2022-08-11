Cardi B is accused of hitting a fan in full concert

The singer Cardi B appeared this weekend at the Wireless Festival in London, England and in this presentation the artist was accused of having attacked a fan. About what happened on social networks, various videos began to circulate in which Cardi appears singing and at one point you can see how it is that the singer hits a fan with her microphone.

This was something that quickly went viral and the singer began to receive multiple comments about this aggression. It is worth mentioning that according to what can be seen in one of the videos that circulate on the Internet, it can be seen that Cardi B is surrounded by many people and at one point they take away her microphone and recover it with some aggressiveness and continue singing. Subsequently, it can be seen that the artist moves the microphone and it seems that she is hitting her fans.

Cardi B responds to the alleged attack he made at the Wireless Festival

In the same line, before the fact Cardi B was very upset by all the comments that began to arise regarding this presentation that he gave at the Wireless Festival. To defend herself about what she is accused of, she Cardi said that “she did not have any fight and denied having assaulted her fans”.

Finally, it must be said that the artist will premiere today the music video for her single called “Hot Shit”, a song in which he participated with Kanye West and Lil Durk. This song was released by Cardi B at the beginning of July and this new single could be part of what would be the rapper’s new album.

