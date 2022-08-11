Can we leave the house with him? Angelina Jolie has the answer

Choose the appropriate clothing for air travel It has always been a complicated task, especially in summer. To begin with, you must take comfortable clothesthat allow you to move easily within the little space you will have during the flight.

And, secondly, you should also opt for long-sleeved t-shirts or jumpers, since the air-conditioning of airplanes is usually quite powerful. Now, it is not a matter of dressing up too much either, because during the wait for boarding you could get hot. What we said is difficult.

Having said that, what is the perfect solution? Pajamas. What is more comfortable than pajamas to rest on a flight of several hours? Now, there are pajamas and pajamas and you have to know which ones are suitable for wearing in public and which ones are not.

Can I leave the house in pajamas?

Once you are clear that your outfit to sit in the (in) very comfortable seats of the plane, another existential question invades you: can I leave home with my pajamas on?

If you have to take a change of clothes to the airport and another one to put on just before boarding the plane, the objective of traveling comfortably fails miserably. That’s why, The answer is yesyou must leave the house with your pajamas on, as the very same Angelina Jolie some days ago.

The actress was captured by the paparazzi in the vicinity of the Heathrow Airport, Londonwearing a beautiful warm brown satin shirt pajamas that she teamed with flat sandals from valentine and a bag of Saint Laurent.





Angelina Jolie in pajamas on the way to the airport | gtres



This pajama guy has long since become a celebrity favorite for all kinds of occasions: from a day at the beach to an evening event. In fact, we have seen how big brands have launched pajama-inspired gala garments.

For this reason, from NovaMás we encourage you to leave home like this; you will be the most stylish and sophisticated and, at the same time, the one that is most comfortable.

Where to buy pajamas for air travel

The satin pajama sets with lapels and buttons are the perfect option to take on your next trip. They are comfortable, cool and at the same time covered, which will prevent you from getting cold during the long hours of flight, if the air is too strong.

To get one that is elegant enough not to be embarrassed when setting foot on the street, we bring you three options that you can find in low cost stores.

oysho

These Oysho shirt pajamas from white with vertical stripes It is ideal for the summer. It will look great with your tanned skin and you can play with both its top and bottom to wear with other street clothes. It is also made of 100% viscose, so it will be very pleasant to the touch.

The whole set costs €55.98 and is also available in blue. In this same store you will also find more expensive options of linen and silk.





Shirt pajamas | oysho



WomenSecret

If you prefer a short-sleeved option, in the Women’Secret sale you will find these pajamas with printed in purple tones that you will hardly wear to sleep, since it is so beautiful that you will die of wanting to show it off in public. It’s also made from 100% viscose.

The set is sold whole and now it costs €21.99.





Shirt pajamas | Women’Secret



Intimissimi

Finally, a slightly more expensive option but, of course, more elegant. These Initmissimi shirt pajamas from masculine cut It’s a wardrobe staple. It is black in color, so it will always make you look glamorous. Its fabric is silk, that’s why its higher price.

The entire set is sold by €159.80. Here you can find the top part.