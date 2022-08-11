Camila Cabello’s new partner

Camila Cabello has been caught walking hand in hand through the streets of Los Angeles with what seems to be her new boyfriend, austin kevitch. the celebrity agency back grid He published the photos that have given rise to the rumors of his new romance.

Although neither of them has spoken about it, a source close to the singer has told Entertainment Tonight that they started dating in june. Furthermore, according to cosmopolitanthe singer of Havana and Kevitch were able to meet thanks to a mutual friend, Nicholas Galitzinewho participated together with the Cuban artist in the film Cinderella.

Thus, her possible new boyfriend is one of the founders of Lox Cluba dating platform for wealthy jews. Although non-Jews can also use it, the application is limited to the cities of New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Camila Cabello confirms new romance with exclusive Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss during FIRST outing together… after her split from Shawn Mendes Austin rested his hand on top of his girlfriend’s knee as they sat close enjoyed a bite to eat pic.twitter.com/3ij5r1uxni — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

In this way, Camila Cabello remakes her love life after in November 2021 broke up with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. Both announced the separation on their respective Instagram accounts stating that, although they were no longer a couple, “their mutual love as humans is stronger than ever” and that, in addition, they would still be best friends.